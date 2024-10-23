Maryland coach Mike Locksley compares Gophers' Ethan Robinson to former first-round pick
The Gophers football team's fourth-ranked pass defense will welcome Maryland's No. 9-ranked passing offense to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for an important Big Ten clash on Saturday.
Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley was asked earlier this week about how the two units match up, and he was very complimentary of the Gophers' veteran cornerback duo of Ethan Robinson and Justin Walley.
"Their secondary — the two corners — I know No. 2 (Ethan Robinson) is a transfer in there. He's got really, really good length, kinda reminds me of a Deonte Banks-type skillset. They both are really twitchy," Locksley said. "Both those guys are really talented man-to-man cover guys."
Robinson transferred to Minnesota this offseason as a graduate student following a four-year career at FCS program Bucknell. Locksley compared his skill set to former Maryland cornerback Banks, who was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the New York Giants.
Listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, Robinson has a very similar physical profile to Banks, who is listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds. He has been one of the top performers on Minnesota's defense all season, playing a team defense-leading 406 snaps.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Robinson has 27 total tackles, and he's allowed only 169 total yards in coverage all season. He has received a 71.6 overall grade and a 69.5 coverage grade. He has also reeled in two interceptions.
Robinson and Walley will face a tough test this week against a Maryland passing attack that is hitting its stride. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is coming off a career-high 373 passing yards against Southern Cal and wide receiver Tai Felton is leading the conference with 803 receiving yards on the season. Minnesota enters its annual homecoming game as a 4.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.