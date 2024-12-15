Michigan RB transfer, former 4-star recruit Cole Cabana commits to Gophers
Michigan running back transfer and former four-star recruit Cole Cabana has committed to the Gophers, he announced on Sunday. He has three years of eligibility remaining after after playing sparingly for the Wolverines over the last two seasons.
Cabana is the third RB and seventh total player to commit to Minnesota on Sunday alone. P.J. Fleck and his staff have now added nine players in the portal since it opened.
Cabana joins Marshall's A.J. Turner (two years of eligibility) and Washington's Cameron Davis (one year) as running backs to commit to the Gophers today. Minnesota will have plenty of depth beyond star RB1 Darius Taylor in 2025, which was needed after losing Marcus Major, Jaren Mangham, Jordan Nubin, and Sieh Bangura to graduation or the portal.
Cabana will compete for snaps next season, and if he sticks with the program beyond this year, he could potentially have a chance to carve out a big role in 2026 and '27.
Coming out of Dexter High School near Ann Arbor, Cabana was a four-star recruit who was ranked as a top-200 recruit, the No. 10 running back in the country, and the No. 2 player in Michigan by 247Sports' composite rankings. He put up massive numbers in high school, including nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 36 total touchdowns as a senior. Cabana chose the hometown Wolverines over offers from Miami, Michigan State, and other big programs.
In two seasons with Michigan, Cabana had just two carries, which came in a September 2023 game against Bowling Green. He'll look to break out at the college level with the Gophers.
Other transfer portal commitments
* Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
* Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
* Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
* Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
* A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
* Brady Denaburg, K, Syracuse
* Cameron Davis, RB, Washington
* Cole Cabana, RB, Michigan
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).