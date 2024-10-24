Minnesota-Maryland score predictions from the Gophers On SI staff
The Minnesota football team will welcome Maryland to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for its annual homecoming game on Saturday. It will be a matchup between the best pass defense and best passing offense in the Big Ten, but will the Gophers be able to extend their win streak to three games?
Tony Liebert: Minnesota 31, Maryland 28
It seems like the Terrapins found something last week against Southern Cal, but the bye week will give the Gophers a chance to get healthy in the secondary, which is something that they will need against the No. 1 passing attack in the Big Ten. I think Darius Taylor has a monster day on the ground, and Minnesota controls the ball for much of this game and holds off a late Terrapins' comeback
Joe Nelson: Gophers 30, Maryland 13
Minnesota owns the No. 4 pass defense in the nation. Maryland loves to throw the ball, and it's put up some numbers, but one can't help but notice it's done so against pass defenses that rank 46th, 31st, 120th, 24th, 105th, 80th and then an FCS team (Villanova). Add in the fact that Maryland's rushing offense ranks 102nd in the nation and this one has the makings of a rare Gophers blowout win.
Jonathan Harrison: Minnesota 21, Maryland 17
Minnesota returns from a week off to take on the top-rated passing attack of Maryland. Good thing the Gophers pass defense is top five in the entire country in yards allowed. It sets up for an incredibly intriguing battle on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Gophers offense will do just enough to squeak out a win to improve to 5-3.
Will Ragatz: Minnesota 27, Maryland 23
This projects as a close matchup between a pair of 4-3 teams, but I think the Gophers come out of their bye week prepared and find a way to win their third in a row. They’ve got the horses in the secondary — Justin Walley, Ethan Robinson, Koi Perich — to hold up against Maryland’s explosive passing game. On offense, Max Brosmer and company shouldn’t have too much trouble moving the ball against a Terrapins defense that has allowed over 33 points per game in Big Ten play. Win the turnover battle, win the game.
Nolan O'Hara: Minnesota 31, Maryland 21
Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is clearly finding his rhythm after throwing for a career-best 373 yards in last week’s upset win over Southern Cal. But on Saturday he’ll be going up against a Gophers secondary that features veteran corners Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson as well as a standout freshman safety in Koi Perich, who keeps making plays week after week. The Gophers have had two weeks to prepare for the Terrapins coming off a 21-17 win over UCLA on Oct. 12, and Huntington Bank Stadium will be rocking for the U’s homecoming. Max Brosmer has come into his own and made plays when he’s needed to, and the Maryland defense is beatable through the air. The U will be able to move the ball on offense, and their defense will give Edwards a tough time. Minnesota wins its third straight on homecoming weekend.