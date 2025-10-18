Minnesota's offensive line finally clicked against Nebraska: 'We knew we were close'
Minnesota has been searching far and wide for its ideal starting offensive line combination. It might've found the answer on Friday night against Nebraska.
The Gophers had to replace more than 2,500 snaps from last year's offensive line. Quinn Carroll, Aireontae Ersery and Tyler Cooper moved on to the next level, while Phillip Daniels and Martes Lewis transferred to different Big Ten schools in the offseason.
It has almost exclusively been the same five players up front for Minnesota in 2025. Nathan Roy at left tackle, Greg Johnson at left guard, Ashton Beers at center, Marcellus Marshall at right guard and Dylan Ray at right tackle might be the answer they've been looking for.
Minnesota's 5.3 yards per carry against the Cornhuskers was its highest against an FBS opponent this season. Nebraska only recorded one sack, which was the fewest allowed by Minnesota's offensive line in a power conference win this season.
"Just take it one day at a time. We knew we were close... Maybe four guys were good, and maybe one guy was just a tick off, so I am really proud of us for putting it together this week, especially on a short week," Johnson said after the game. "Our running backs, you know, they make us look good too."
The Gophers have had an offensive lineman selected in three of the last four NFL Drafts. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan has a proven track record of developing talent, and this year might've just taken a little longer to find their footing. Nebraska's front seven isn't the best Minnesota has faced this season, but it was a statement performance against a Big Ten front.
Ray, Johnson and Beers all had their highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade against power conference opponents this season. Minnesota is starting two transfers, one redshirt freshman and its only two returners are playing different positions than they did last season. It might've been naive to think this unit would hit the ground running and dominate out of the gate.
Did the Gophers' offensive line play perfectly against Nebraska? No, but Friday night's performance does provide some serious confidence heading into next week's game against Iowa, which is a matchup that is routinely decided within the trenches. You're not going to find success in the Big Ten without consistent offensive line play, and Minnesota took a big step in the right direction on Friday night.