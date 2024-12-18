National reporter labels Gophers an 'early winner' in the transfer portal
When the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9, it was clear that Minnesota had a plan of attack. P.J. Fleck and his staff have added commitments from 10 players and the national media is beginning to take notice.
ESPN college football staff writer Max Olson published a "portal buzz" article on Monday and Minnesota was named among the five "early winners." The Gophers were joined LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas Tech.
"P.J. Fleck is leading the way early with 10 transfer commits, more than any other Power 4 program as of Monday morning. The Gophers landed one of the Sun Belt's best running backs, Marshall's A.J. Turner, to pair with leading rusher Darius Taylor, plus two more backs in Cameron Davis (Washington) and Cole Cabana (Michigan) to create strong depth," Olson wrote. "Miami (Ohio) receiver Javon Tracy was one of the best in the MAC this season and was a big get, and Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron could be a steal as well."
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Gophers' have the eighth-best transfer portal class in the entire country according to 247Sports. Turner is their top-ranked player according to the recruiting site.
"Minnesota also grabbed two FCS transfers who could be under-the-radar gems in Illinois State's Steven Curtis and Stony Brook's Rushawn Lawrence to boost their defensive line," Olson continued. "The Gophers are loading up quickly with quality pickups."
It sounds like Minnesota isn't done yet either. Veteran UCF offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall was expected to be visiting campus on Tuesday, and it sounds like they remain in the mix for Nebraska wide receiver Malachi Coleman as well as Coastal Carolina defensive end Clev Lubin.
The Gophers had serious success last offseason adding Max Brosmer, Marcus Major and Ethan Robinson from the transfer portal. They're looking to replecate that success for the 2025 season.