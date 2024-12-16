Gophers' transfer portal class ranks No. 4 in the entire country
P.J. Fleck and Gophers football had an incredibly busy Sunday, landing commitments from seven players in the transfer portal. After the dust has settled, for now, where does their current group stack up across the country and which players stand out most?
According to 247Sports, Minnesota's incoming class ranks fourth-best in the entire country. The transfer portal has officially been open for only one week, so it's still very early in the cycle, but the Gophers are having some serious success.
The top prospect that the Gophers have added so far is Marshall running back A.J. Turner. He is the sixth-best running back in the transfer portal and he ranks 105th overall, according to 247Sports.
Gophers transfer portal commitments (9 players)
Player (Postion)
Old School
Ranking (247Sports)
A.J. Turner (RB)
Marshall
105 OVR (No. 6 RB)
Steven Curtis (DE)
Illinois State
141 OVR (No. 15 DL)
Javon Tracy (WR)
Miami (OH)
152 OVR (No. 33 WR)
Drew Biber (TE)
Purdue
159 OVR (No. 9 TE)
Jaylen Bowden (CB)
NC Central
165 OVR (No. 22 CB)
Cole Cabana (RB)
Michigan
187 OVR (No. 10 RB)
Zach Pyron (QB)
Georgia Tech
214 OVR (No. 33 QB)
Cameron Davis (RB)
Washington
220 OVR (No. 13 RB)
Brady Denaburg (K/P)
Syracuse
unranked
With the new roster rules that put a hard cap at 105 players, there is a stiffer limit on how many players the Gophers can add through the transfer portal this offseason. But they've gotten off to a remarkable start.
Much like high school recruiting, these lists and rankings will likely change a lot before the transfer portal closes on Dec. 28 and players commit well into January, but it is clear evidence that Fleck and his staff have figured out their roster construction strategy. Many coaches and programs remain skeptical about adding players from the portal, but Minnesota has found some success.
The Gophers' 2024 team has four starters — Max Brosmer, Elijah Spencer, Ethan Robinson and Jack Henderson — who arrived at Minnesota through the transfer portal. Within the first week of this year's cycle, they've added a handful of guys who have the potential to start in 2025.
Roster construction in college football was changed forever when the anytime transfer rule was put in place. Between an improved Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) budget and willingness to utilize the portal, Fleck and his staff continue to impress when it comes to acquiring top talent.