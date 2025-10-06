P.J. Fleck shares key update on Darius Taylor’s health after return vs. Ohio State
Gophers running back Darius Taylor returned from injury against Ohio State after missing the two previous games. He had one of the quietest games of his college career with only eight carries for 12 yards, and he was out-snapped by redshirt freshman Fame Ibejoi, 22 to 15.
Did Minnesota rest its star back instead of risking a re-injury in a game that quickly got out of hand?
"Yeah, I think so. I definitely can confidently say that. I don't get to control that. I would assume that. I confidently can say that should be the case, and I think our medical team would agree on that," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said. "Managing that load and managing that number during a game... depending [on] how the game went is how the load was managed."
Taylor has dealt with injuries throughout his entire college career. He missed seven games as a true freshman in 2023, and he missed one game last season, so Minnesota wants to proceed with the utmost caution.
"I thought our medical staff did a really good job, and I think Darius feels really good. I am glad he got that game experience. Whether it was load management or not, he got that piece, and [he] felt really good afterward, so that's a good sign," Fleck explained.
Minnesota got another extended look at Ijeboi, who had 13 carries for 52 yards against one of the best defenses in the country. His 63.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade was the fifth-highest on the Gophers' entire offense.
"I think the sky is the limit for Fame. The one thing Fame was missing was playing time. He was hurt and didn't get a lot of spring ball. I am seeing drastic and huge improvement every single week," Fleck said.
Marshall transfer running back A.J. Turner was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, so Minnesota's running back depth has been tested early, but it seems as if they're confident with Taylor and Ijeboi as the top two options.
The Gophers are at their best with Taylor on the field, so with seven Big Ten games left on the regular season schedule, it would be a significant boost if they can have him fully healthy for the second half of the season.