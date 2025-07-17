P.J. Fleck ranks among top 10 college football coaches in golf handicap
P.J. Fleck has the 10th-best handicap among college football head coaches. On3 college football insider Brett McMurphy released a story on Thursday highlighting the handicaps of FBS head coaches across the country, and Fleck rounded out the top 10 with an 11.1 handicap.
Related: Koi Perich on potential two-way role: 'I always wanted to do it'
McMurphy says Fleck is among nearly 40 FBS head coaches with an official USGA GHIN handicap index, which just means that he has golfed at least 54 holes, and logs his scores into a portal you have to pay to use.
A handicap measures the average number of strokes a golfer shoots over par per round, so Fleck shoots an average of 11.1 over par. The average male golfer has a handicap index of 14.2, according to the USGA.
Golfing has been a hot topic among college football coaching circles, as Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been criticized for the amount of time he spends on the course. Fans and insiders have said it has impacted the Tigers' recruiting this summer. Fleck might trail Freeze's 7.6 handicap, but Minnesota's recruiting has never been better after landing No. 1 in-state tight end Roman Voss.
The Gophers seem to be a team that likes to golf, as Drake Lindsey and Koi Perich both said they've spent some time bonding on the golf course this offseason. The team even posted some clips on social media from an outing at the University's Les Bolstad course in May.
Does Fleck spend an abnormal amount of time on the golf course? Probably not. Is an 11.1 handicap anything crazy? Not at all. But it's clear that he enjoys golfing, along with some other players on the team.