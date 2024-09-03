Portal report: How did former Gophers fare in Week 1 at their new schools?
The 2024 college football season has kicked off for every Division I program in the country. The Gophers have had dozens of players transfer away from the program in the last few seasons, including some now at their third school, so how did they all perform in Week 1?
Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Rutgers
The most notable Gopher to transfer last offseason was Kaliakmanis, who is now the starting quarterback at Rutgers. He won his first start with the Scarlett Knights against Howard, recording a 73.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He totaled 147 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 24 passing with six carries for 43 yards on the ground.
Jacob Clark, QB, Missouri State
Clark was a top-500 high school recruit in 2019 but never started a game for the Gophers. He made his fifth career start for Missouri State, completing 23 of his 39 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown in a road loss at Montana.
Jacob Knuth, QB, Kansas State
Knuth was the 2022 South Dakota Gatorade High School Player of the Year before committing to the Gophers. He transferred to Kansas State as a preferred walk-on last offseason and he was one of three quarterbacks to play in their season opener against UT Martin. In six snaps, he completed one pass for nine yards and had one rush for 10 yards.
Ky Thomas, RB, Kent State
Thomas had a great true freshman season with the Gophers in 2021 with 680 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Former Minnesota RB coach Kenni Burns is now the head coach at Kent State and Thomas had the best game of his career since leaving Minnesota, carrying the ball 18 times for 40 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 1.
Trill Carter, DT, Auburn
After playing last season at Texas, Carter is now at his third school. He played 13 snaps in Auburn's blowout win against Alabama A&M and recorded one pressure and two tackles, resulting in a 55.5 PFF grade.
Gage Keys, DL, Auburn
Keys is also at his third school after playing last season at Kansas. He played 15 snaps, didn't record a statistic, and finished with a 59.8 PFF grade.
Mike Brown-Stephens, WR, USF
Brown-Stephens had just under 800 yards in three seasons with the Gophers. Now in his second season at USF, he had two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Bulls' blowout season-opening win against Bethune-Cookman.
Other Notables
- Dylan Wright, WR, TCU (DNP)
- Flip Dixon, DB, Rutgers (DNP/injury)
- Steven Ortiz Jr., CB, UMass (DNP)
- Zach Evans, RB, North Texas (DNP)