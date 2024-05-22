Predicting what the Gophers WR room could look like in 2024
The Gophers' wide reciever room went through a major transition this offseason. Chris Autman-Bell and Corey Crooms Jr. graduated, while Tyler Williams and Cristian Driver were brought in as transfers. What will the pecking order look like in 2024?
Daniel Jackson
The easiest thing to predict for the Gophers' wide receivers this season is that barring injury, Daniel Jackson will be the No. 1 option. Last season he led the team with 59 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns, all career highs.
A former four-star recruit in 2020, he's had at least 25 receptions in each of the last three seasons. Returning for his fifth season at Minnesota, he has a chance to be one of the best receivers in the Big Ten and could be the program's first 1,000+ yard receiver since 2019.
Prediction: 67 catches, 1,027 yards, 8 TDs
Le'Meke Brockington
Last week, we mentioned Brockington as being a potential break-out player for Minnesota in 2024. He has been an electric playmaker whenever he has touched the ball, with 16 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns in his career. Now fully healthy, he will likely start in the slot this season.
New QB Max Brosmer has brought the Gophers' receivers to his home state, Georgia, to train this offseason and Brockington also hails from the Peach State. If he continues to build chemistry with Brosmer, he is the type of player that could take this offense to another level in 2024.
Prediction: 41 catches, 501 yards, 3 TDs
Elijah Spencer
Spencer came to Minnesota last season as a high-potential transfer from Charlotte. He had 85 catches for 1,324 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns through two seasons with the 49ers, earning Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors in 2021.
It took him a while to find his footing in the Big Ten last season. He had nine receptions for 65 yards and three touchdowns on the season, five receptions, 38 yards and all three touchdowns came in the second half of the year. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds he has the best chance to be the Gophers' starting Y-receiver and a great red-zone threat, but he will have to earn it.
Prediction: 24 catches, 411 yards, 5 TDs
Tyler Williams
Minnesota made a splash in the spring transfer portal window, bringing in former Georgia four-star high school recruit Tyler Williams. 247sports ranked him as the No. 111 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He played in two games as a true freshman last season on a loaded UGA roster.
He has the talent to be the No. 2 option on this team in 2024 and could even be the No. 1 option in 2025. He only has a couple fewer months to work with Brosmer than Jackson, Brockington or Spencer, but his youth makes me believe that there will be a transition period and we could see him come on late in the year.
Prediction: 22 catches, 358 yards, 2 TDs
Cristian Driver/Kenric Lanier/Kristen Hoskins
Penn State transfer Cristian Driver was a high-profile pickup this offseason, being the son of Packers legend Donald Driver, but he has only been a college wide receiver for one season. Still only a redshirt sophomore, there could still be a developmental curve.
Redshirt freshman Kenric Lanier and redshirt sophomore Kristen Hoskins are two young players who have impressed in practice throughout their college careers. There would likely have to be injuries for them to have a serious role in 2024, but they're still worth keeping an eye on.