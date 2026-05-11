Ranking the Gophers’ 2026 Football Opponents From Hardest to Easiest

We're firmly in the quiet part of the college football offseason, which gives us a great time to look at the Gophers' 2026 schedule. They will open the season on Thursday, September 3, against Eastern Illinois, and things will heat up quickly. Let's rank all 12 regular-season opponents from most difficult to easiest.

1. Oct. 31: @ Indiana

Minnesota will face the defending national champions for the third straight season. The Hoosiers will have a new-look roster, headlined by TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover and Michigan State transfer wide receiver Nick Marsh. They will be a Big Ten championship contender as long as Curt Cignetti is the coach, and they are clearly Minnesota's toughest opponent in 2026.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Sep. 26: @ Washington

No. 2 on this list is up for debate, but Washington deserves this placement for a few different reasons. Husky Stadium is often considered one of the most underrated environments in college football, and Demond Williams Jr. is the best quarterback Minnesota will face this season. A road win in Week 4 could completely change the outlook of their season.

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. Oct. 24: vs. Iowa

P.J. Fleck's struggles against Iowa are well-established, and there will be a lot of pressure on Minnesota's shoulders against the Hawkeyes in 2026. Iowa will be replacing a lot on both sides of the football, but they will still be a tough test for any team in the country, and the Gophers' toughest home game on the schedule.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches the football team during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Nov. 14: @ Penn State

Minnesota will face a trio of first-year head coaches in 2026, and a November trip to Happy Valley against Matt Campbell and Penn State has a strong argument to be the toughest. Veteran quarterback Rocco Becht had plenty of success at Iowa State, but the Big Ten is a different beast.

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass on the run during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

5. Oct. 3: vs. Michigan

Michigan might be a better team than Penn State, but the Gophers will host the Wolverines rather than play them at the Big House. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood is the biggest wildcard in the entire conference. Minnesota will look to win the Little Brown Jug for the first time since 2014.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Sep. 12: vs. Mississippi State

There's a pretty big drop-off in the level of opponent at this point in the list. I landed on a Week 2 nonconference matchup against a team from the SEC as Minnesota's next toughest game. Mississippi State is projected to finish near the bottom of the conference again, but young quarterback Kamario Taylor could make them a surprise team. The Gophers cannot overlook the Bulldogs.

Jan 2, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) looks for an open receiver during the second quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

7. Nov. 28: @ Wisconsin

The Gophers have dominated their rivalry against Wisconsin as of late, with four wins in the last five seasons. It's a make-or-break year for Luke Fickell, and they loaded up in the transfer portal this offseason. Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph is coming in with some hype, and they will certainly be a tough test for Minnesota on the road.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell looks on during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

8. Nov. 7: vs. UCLA

First-year coach Bob Chesney has the chance to surprise some people in year one at UCLA with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback. The Gophers being able to host a West Coast team in November will certainly give them an advantage, but it will not be a game they can overlook.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

9. Nov. 21: vs. Northwestern

Sandwiched between road games at Penn State and Wisconsin in November, the Gophers Week 12 game against Northwestern at home already looks like a potential lookahead spot. The Wildcats made some offseason splashes with the hiring of Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator and signing Michigan State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles. They will be a feisty Big Ten opponent in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun is seen against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

10. Oct. 10: @ Purdue

Purdue projects to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten again this season, but a road game in West Lafayette is always a tricky spot for any team in the Big Ten. It's certainly the easiest road game on Minnesota's schedule, but another opponent it cannot afford to overlook.

Oct 18, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field with his team in a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

11. Sep. 19: vs. Akron

Akron might have the potential to sneak into a bowl game under fifth-year head coach Joe Moorhead and veteran quarterback Ben Finley, but the Gophers will still have a massive talent advantage against the Zips.

Zips’ head coach Joe Moorhead watches his team during the University of Akron Zips football Spring Showcase in Akron, Ohio on April 25, 2026. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

12. Sep. 3: vs. Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois has produced Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo, but it hasn't won more than eight games since 2013. The Panthers have only one winning season since 2017, and they haven't been a relatively good FCS program in quite some time. Minnesota should have a great opportunity to begin 2026 with a blowout win.