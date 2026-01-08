Curt Cignetti Insists There Are Times He Is Happy
The undefeated Indiana Hoosiers are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday night with a trip to the national championship on the line. Considering the Hoosiers had never won 10 games in a single season until 2024 this year's team is certainly worth celebrating.
Though one person who you won't see celebrating is Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers' coach sports a notoriously icy demeanor on the sideline and went viral for his signature scowl during the Rose Bowl.
During his press conference on Thursday, Cignetti was asked why it never looks like he's having fun. He downplayed that thought and insisted he does smile and really is happy sometimes. It's just hard because he's always concentrating on football and has so many media obligations.
"No, that's not right. There's a lot of times I am happy," said Cignetti. "I just don't show I'm happy, and if I'm going to ask my players, to play the first game, the first play to play 150 the same regardless of the competitive circumstances, then I can't be seen on the sideline high fiving people and celebrating. Or what's gonna happen? What's the effect going to be?"
Cignetti then explained that he had to stay locked in so he would know when to use or not use timeouts and whether the team should be aggressive.
"You gotta be dialed in and thinking ahead," he continued. "I'll smile and celebrate in the coaches room with the coaches. Maybe have a beer. Of course, in the playoffs you've got to do 9 or 10 different press conferences after the game so that's about an hour and a half later."
Two more wins and three more hours of press conferences and we may finally see that smile.
