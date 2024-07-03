Ranking the Gophers' 5 best transfer players in the P.J. Fleck era
When the NCAA changed its transfer portal rules in 2021, college sports were changed forever. P.J. Fleck and Gophers football have been able to adapt and bring in some talented players, which is why we're diving into the five transfers that stand above the rest in the Fleck era.
1. Benjamin St-Juste, CB (Michigan)
St-Juste is the lone player on this list to join the Gophers before the modern transfer portal rules were created. After two seasons at Michigan, he transferred to Minnesota where he was a starter for two seasons and compiled a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade higher than 72 in each season. He has been with the Washington Commanders for three years since getting drafted in 2020.
2. Jack Gibbens, LB (Abilene Christian)
Hailing from FCS power Abilene Christian, Gibbens came to Minnesota with very little expectations. He turned in a dominant season with a team-high 92 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in 2021. After going undrafted, he worked his way onto the Tennesse Titans roster and he is in line for a big 2024-25 season after starting 13 games last year.
3. Quinn Carroll, OL (Notre Dame)
Edina, Minnesota native Quinn Carroll is still on the Gophers roster and he is heading into his third season as a full-time starter. He was a heralded high school recruit and originally chose Notre Dame, before transferring back home after three seasons. It has not always been smooth sailing, but his 1,672 snaps alone are what places him so high on this list.
4. Kyler Baugh, DL (Houston Christian)
Kyler Baugh was another FCS unknown before arriving at Minnesota. He shattered expectations, playing 1,013 snaps across two seasons with the Gophers and racking up 77 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He is now fighting for a roster spot with the New Orleans Saints.
5. Matthew Trickett, K (Kent State)
It is rare for a kicker to hold a lot of value on a football field, but the Gophers had serious struggles getting the ball through the uprights before Kent State transfer Matthew Trickett arrived. In 2022, his 83.3% field goal kicking mark went down as the fourth-highest single-season percentage in program history is the fourth-highest. His 32 field goals made rank ninth in program history.
Honorable mentions:
- Jack Henderson, DB (SE Louisiana)
- Dylan Wright, WR (Texas A&M)
- Nyles Pinckney, DL (Clemson)
- Corey Crooms Jr., WR (Western Michigan)