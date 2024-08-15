Rave review for Aireontae Ersery: He's 'prime Mike Tyson' as a run blocker
Gophers starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery has been named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list, rated a 93 overall on EA Sports College Football 25 and he was even named to Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List." Well, 247Sports' Carl Reed Jr. doesn't think all of the preseason hype has been enough.
"My biggest snub on the [USA Today preseason] All-American team is Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery," Reed Jr. said. "This is a large, large man, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. I believe from watching tape, he might be the most devastating run blocker in the country."
Last year, Ersery earned an 84.0 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade, but his 86.7 run-blocking mark ranked second among all FBS offensive tackles. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy views him as one of the best offensive linemen in the country heading into the 2024 season.
This season will be Ersery's fifth with the Gophers' program. When he came to Minnesota as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, he had only been playing football for three years. He has quickly developed into one of the most promising offensive line talents in the sport.
"When it comes to run blocking Ersery is prime Mike Tyson," Reed Jr. posted on X. Ersery might outweigh prime Tyson by nearly 100 pounds, but he plays the game with a level of aggression that you sometimes only see in prizefighting."
Minnesota's offensive line will have plenty of experience this season with Ersery and veterans like Quinn Caroll, Tyler Cooper and Martes Lewis, who all return after starting multiple games last season. If Ersery reaches his potential in 2024 he has a chance to establish himself as an all-time great Gophers offensive lineman.