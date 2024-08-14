Gophers offensive line 'clicking on all cylinders' before Week 1
The Gophers football team's high-level rushing attacks under head coach P.J. Fleck have been powered by impressive offensive lines. Heading into 2024, the Gophers only had to replace one full-time starter, and it looks like things will only be better up front.
While center Nathan Boe was the only starter to run out of eligibility, there has been a little bit of other movement this preseason. Longtime tackle Quinn Carroll has made the full-time switch to guard, a change that has been flirted with in the past, but now seems to be confirmed.
"Absolutely, I think it suits me well, I enjoyed playing tackle and I think I can play tackle if need be, but I think what's best for the team and what's best for me right now is to get some reps at guard," Carroll said when asked if he likes the change.
Left tackle Aireontae Ersery might be the most talented player up front, but veterans Tyler Cooper and Martes Lewis all return alongside sophomore center Greg Johnson. It is one of the most veteran groups Fleck has had.
"We're really mature, we know what's going on," Caroll said. "We've seen it on the field with gameday in various teams, and we can pick it up on the run and we communicate well and if we have a bad play we're able to flush it and move on to the next one. We're aggressive, we're physical and we're very mature."
Hailing from Prior Lake, Minn., Johnson got plenty of experience last season, mostly as a reserve, but he did start one game. His reps came entirely at guard, but he has made the transition to center.
"A lot of growth this fall camp, in the spring he was just learning the position," Carroll said about what he's seen from the former four-star recruit. "What to do on every play, IDs come with experience and throughout spring and throughout the beginning of camp, he was able to gain that experience. Right now I feel very confident in him, and he's very confident in himself to be able to make the calls."
Center is a position that often has to call out assignments and formations they see from opposing defensive fronts. Johnson is the only underclassman expected to start on the offensive line, but Carroll and the rest of the guys seem to trust him to make the right decisions.
"We all trust him to make the call no matter what," Carroll said. "If it's something that (quarterback) Max (Brosmer) sees differently, or we see differently we can communicate, but he's been phenomenal."
It seems as if the Gophers have identified five presumable starters up front, but Fleck mentioned redshirt freshman tackle Phillip Daniels as a guy who could compete for reps this season. Overall, offensive line coach Brian Callahan has plenty of experience at the positions, and it could lead to smooth sailing for the Gophers' run game in 2024.