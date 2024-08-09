Senior Bowl director raves about 'powerful' Aireontae Ersery
Gophers star lineman Aireontae Ersery continues to rack up the commendations heading into his fifth season with the program.
After being named to Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List," named to the Outland Trophy watch list, and being called 'one of the best tackles in the upcoming' draft by former NFL lineman Brian Baldinger, it's easy to say that Ersery's stock is rising before he even takes a snap in 2024. Now, the executive director of the Senior Bowl has dubbed the 6-foot-6 Gophers star 'one of the most powerful' blockers in the 2025 draft class.
In a post on X, Jim Nagy dubbed Ersery as an "arrow up" prospect in this year's offensive line class, saying he "can't wait to see" him this fall.
"Ersery is one of (the) most powerful in-line & down blockers in 2025 class," Nagy wrote.
Nagy included a clip in his post where Ersery effectively opened up a running lane for Zach Lane against the Michigan Wolverines last season, saying, "it's reps like this, where he controls his massive frame laterally & dumps the backside 2-tech, are what get you excited about his upside."
The fifth-year lineman didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school, which leaves him with "some things to cleanup," according to Nagy, but that it's also "hard to find people this big who come off the ball with intent & create a sudden POA movement."
Nagy went on to say that NFL teams he has spoken to have "glass half-full Day 2 grades" for Ersery but that his skills in the run-block game should have him garnering interest from "run-first teams like the Chargers & Steelers."
According to PFF, Ersery posted a 86.2 run-block grade in 2023, which was significantly higher than his 71.1 pass-block grade. Over four seasons and 1,742 snaps recorded, PFF has documented Ersery allowing just four sacks and 26 total pressures.
Minnesota opens the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 as they host the North Carolina Tar Heels. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Huntington Bank Stadium.