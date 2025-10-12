Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith performs with Minnesota's marching band
Smith spent most of his youth in Michigan, but he was born in St. Paul and his parents are U of M alumni.
Legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chad Smith performed with the University of Minnesota's marching band at halftime of their 2025 Homecoming game against Purdue, and it was tremendous.
Smith is a Minnesota native whose parents are University of Minnesota alumni. His parents, Curtis and Joan Smith, were recently honored with the creation of the Curtis & Joan Smith Scholarship, which supports students at the University of Minnesota's School of Music.
The performance lasted for the entire halftime, and it gave Minnesota's home crowd something to cheer for after a disappointing 17-13 halftime deficit against the Boilermakers.
