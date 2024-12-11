Report: Gophers linked to highly-touted Nebraska transfer WR Malachi Coleman
Transfer portal news is red hot and the Minnesota Gophers are expected to be the first school to host Nebraska transfer wide receiver Malachi Coleman on a visit, according to 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Coleman was a highly-touted high school recruit coming out of Lincoln East High School in Nebraska. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 63 prospect in the entire 2023 class and the No. 11 wide receiver.
He played a lot as a true freshman in 2023, logging 335 total snaps. He finished the season with eight catches for 139 yards and one touchdown. He dealt with some injuries throughout the year in 2024, but he wound up getting passed on the depth chart and he didn't play a single offensive snap.
With Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer likely done with college football, the Gophers are in desperate need for an outside wide receiver to step up. Coleman has a very similar physical profile to former Minnesota receiver Dylan Wright, who is 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
Coleman now joins a list of six other transfers expected to take a visit with Minnesota in the coming days, but he might be the most highly regarded. The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and dominos should start falling soon.