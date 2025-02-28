Results tracker: How are Gophers players doing at the NFL Combine?
The Gophers football program has its largest ever contingent of players at this week's NFL Combine.
Six Gophers — defensive lineman Jah Joyner, quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and defensive back Justin Walley — are representing the program at this year's combine, which runs from Thursday through Sunday in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen and linebackers participate in drills on Thursday; defensive backs and tight ends on Friday; quarterbacks, receivers and running backs on Saturday; and offensive linemen on Sunday. The Gophers will have at least one participant on each day, so keep an eye out for them.
The measured metrics at the combine include the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press. The runs are measured in seconds, the jumps in inches, and for bench press, players bench 225 pounds as many times as they can before they tire out. The drills provide a chance to showcase athleticism.
Lindenberg will not be participating in on-field drills Thursday to give himself extra time to recover before he does the on-field testing on his Pro Day on March 17. Lindenberg is recovering from a sports hernia surgery, per a Star Tribune report.
Results from the Gophers at the combine are below. The chart will be updated daily as each player completes drills.
Gophers at the NFL Combine
Players
40-yard dash
10-yard split
Vertical
Broad jump
3-cone drill
20-yard shuttle
Bench press
Joyner
4.60
1.67
30.00"
7.33
4.68
Lindenberg
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
Walley
TBD (Friday)
TBD (Friday)
TBD (Friday)
TBD (Friday)
TBD (Friday)
TBD (Friday)
TBD (Friday)
Brosmer
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
Jackson
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
TBD (Sat.)
Ersery
TBD (Sun.)
TBD (Sun.)
TBD (Sun.)
TBD (Sun.)
TBD (Sun.)
TBD (Sun.)
TBD (Sun.)