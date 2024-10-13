Run defense a theme among highest-graded Gophers in win over UCLA
In Saturday night’s 21-17 victory over UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., the Gophers football team held the Bruins to just 36 rushing yards and 1.4 yards per carry, so it should come as no surprise that their highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades related to the team's lights-out run defense under first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman.
The defensive grades certainly reflected that as defensive tackle Deven Eastern was the U's highest-graded player overall by PFF, receiving an 89.2 defensive grade, buoyed by a 90.4 run-defense grade. Eastern had four tackles, including 0.5 for loss, and batted down a pass, too. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg was the second-highest graded player overall with an 86.2 grade, also receiving an 89.2 run-defense grade. Lindenberg had six tackles, one pass defended and an interception.
The run defense was a key to the victory for the Gophers as they held the Bruins' running back trio of Jalen Berger, T.J. Harden and Keegan Jones to just 36 yards on 18 combined carries. Berger was the leading rusher with 20 yards on eight carries. Quarterback Ethan Garbers, meanwhile, had eight carries for no yards, which includes being sacked thrice.
The Gophers picked off Garbers three times, including two interceptions from freshman safety Koi Perich, who for the second week in a row, made the game-sealing interception. In addition to two tackles and two picks, Perich posted the U's third-highest run-defense grade with a 74.7 mark, and he was the Gophers' seventh-highest graded defensive player overall at 68.6. But the Gophers' pass coverage was also a weak mark among their PFF grades from the victory.
Cornerback Ethan Robinson was the third-lowest graded defensive player with a 52.7 grade. He allowed six receptions on seven targets, per PFF, which resulted in a 49.1 coverage grade. Linebacker Devon Williams was the second-lowest graded defensive player with a 48.7 grade, receiving a 47.4 coverage grade for allowing four receptions on seven targets.
Linebacker Joey Gerlach, who played just six snaps, was the lowest-graded defensive player at 40.8.
While the stifling run defense stood out among defensive grades, it was the passing offense that stood out on the other side of the ball. Quarterback Max Brosmer was the U's highest-graded offensive player with a 77.6 grade. He completed 26-of-37 passes for 193 yards and two touchdown passes on Saturday. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Darius Taylor for the go-ahead score — ultimately the game-winner — with just 27 seconds remaining.
The 77.6 offensive grade was the second-highest grade Brosmer has received this season from PFF, only coming behind his 91.3 mark in the blowout win over Rhode Island in Week 2.
Brosmer's favorite target, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, was naturally the Gophers' second-highest graded offensive player with a 75.1 grade. Jackson hauled in 10 passes for 89 yards, and he continues to be a reliable target. He has at least four receptions in every Gophers game this season and has over 50 receiving yards in five or their seven games.
The Gophers weakness among their offensive grades was their run blocking. Center Greg Johnson was the third-lowest graded offensive player with a 52.5 grade, which included 52.5 run-blocking and 52.3 pass-blocking marks. Right tackle Quinn Carroll was the lowest-graded offensive player overall for the Gophers with a 43.6 grade. Carroll had a run-blocking mark of 45.8 and a pass-blocking grade of 50.5. The U, overall, rushed for just 41 yards on 24 carries.
There are certainly things for the Gophers to work on, but ultimately, the won for the second week in a row and showed plenty of positives, particularly the run defense and passing offense, as they improved to 4-2 on the season with the win.