'He's a baller': Koi Perich continues to stand out for Gophers football
If there’s any one clear takeaway from this Gophers football season, it’s that Minnesota has found its next star safety in true freshman Koi Perich.
Perich, an Esko, Minn., native, made the game-sealing interception on Ethan Garber’s last-second Hail Mary attempt in a 21-17 win over UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday. It’s the second straight week that Perich has grabbed the game-sealing play after picking off Miller Moss late in last week’s upset over then-No. 11 Southern Cal.
“That’s what he does. That’s what he does,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told reporters after the game. “I’ve never met a more confident person in my entire life. … I’ve never met anybody like him.”
And it wasn't the only big play Perich made Saturday night. The Gophers were facing a 10-0 deficit at the halftime break before finally finding the end zone in the third quarter to make it a 10-7 game. Minnesota needed a stop, and Perich got it, picking off Garber at the UCLA 38-yard line to set up a short field for his offense. Six plays and 38 yards later, running back Darius Taylor found his way into the end zone on a 2-yard run, and the Gophers took their first lead, 14-10.
"He's a baller. He's a baller," Fleck said of Perich. "Is he perfect? No. Is he growing? Yes. Is his best football ahead of him? Absolutely. He's a young true freshman, but I'm glad he's our true freshman. And I know this: The players love him. And it's very difficult to do. Cause he's playing out there when some other guys aren't. ...
"Nobody, Nobody is upset that he's playing. Nobody's upset he's playing well. That's what this team is, they connect, they grow, they want the team to succeed. Whoever's out there, they want to be able to have success, and they love him. Not only just because he makes plays, but the type of person he is."
Perich has certainly made plays this season. In his first seven college games, he's already hauled in four interceptions. That's a Gophers freshman record. In a narrow loss to Michigan, Perich had a 60-yard punt return in the fourth quarter that set up a short touchdown drive to make it a one-touchdown game. And it was more of the same from Perich on Saturday.
Perich finished the game with two tackles and the two interceptions, and Perich received a 68.6 defensive grade by Pro Football Focus. The interceptions were two of the biggest plays of the game, and Perich is already appearing as though he'll be the next great Gophers safety. The fact he's putting himself in that conversation as a true freshman is no small feat considering the program has been has recently produced a pair of NFL safeties in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Nubin.
It certainly appears Perich could be the next to go in that direction. He's truly been a baller so far through seven games.