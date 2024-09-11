Spreading ball around could be key to Gophers' passing success
Saturday's win over Rhode Island was the Gophers football team's most efficient game passing the ball since 2022. Twelve different players recorded a reception from Max Brosmer or Drake Lindsey.
Three different running backs, three different tight ends and six different wide receivers caught a pass in all for the Gophers. It was seemingly the first time in quite a while that Minnesota was able to get nearly all of its talented weapons involved in the offense.
"The coaching staff did a really good job putting a really good scheme together that allowed us to spread the ball around and also the guys getting to really good spots on the field," Brosmer said. "The O-line did an amazing job protecting all game and ultimately, that allows the pass game and the run game to be efficient."
Minnesota completed 27 passes as a team and 33% of them went to running backs. Darius Taylor led the way with a career-high four catches for a career-high 48 receiving yards. Marcus Major added 21 receiving yards, and Jordan Nubin had one catch for 12 yards.
"I think you see that in the NFL a ton, where running backs are really efficient in the run game, but also the pass game as well, and I think that translates to college," Brosmer said. "Especially when you have really dynamic running backs like we have in our running back room."
The Gophers offense never topped 300 passing yards as a team last season. Brosmer and Lindsey combined for 306 yards against the Rams. They were efficient, too, completing 79% of their passes, something that the offense struggled mightily with last season.
"The receivers' jobs are to go make plays in the air, run-game block as much as they can. But when it's time to pass the ball, if we're getting a bunch of lift, the check downs are great," Brosmer said. "For the running backs to get at minimum four or five yards is enough to keep the ball moving and keep the offense moving and hopefully move the sticks. They're doing a great job with finding space, just as much as the receivers are ... you could see a little bit of that last week."
Against an FCS opponent like Rhode Island, it's supposed to look easy. Minnesota objectively had a massive talent advantage at every position, but there were clear improvements in the scheme. The Gophers have added talented offensive weapons through the transfer portal, but last week was the first time we were able to see them all in action.