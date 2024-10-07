'That was terrible': Gophers react to 'simulating brandishing a weapon' penalty
"Simulating brandishing a weapon."
Gophers cornerback Justin Walley was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after doing just that, according to the officials Saturday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota was on its way to knocking off No. 11 USC, but a referee did not like Walley's celebration after making a big stop late in the game.
"That was terrible," Gophers star freshman Koi Perich responded when asked if he'd ever heard of a penalty like that.
"We can't control what the refs say," veteran defensive end Jah Joyner responded before Perich realized he should've probably said the same.
The penalty was called on Walley with 49 seconds remaining, giving USC a much-needed 15-yard boost as they made their way down the field in an attempt to score a game-tying touchdown.
Ultimately, there was not enough time remaining for the Trojans. The bottom line is that both college and the NFL are cracking down on anything that might remotely be perceived as a weapons-related celebration or taunt.
The most obvious run-related reaction by a player over the weekend was when South Carolina's Dyland Stewart mimicked firing numerous shots after sacking Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart.