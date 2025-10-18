The field storm after Minnesota's win over Nebraska is what makes college football fun
Minnesota's upset win over No. 25 Nebraska was its first win over a ranked opponent this season. The home crowd opted to storm the field and celebrate with the team, but did their sixth straight win over the Cornhuskers warrant that level of celebration?
Friday night's win was the Gophers' fourth win over a ranked opponent at home since P.J. Fleck became the head coach of the Gophers in 2017. Victories over No. 4 Penn State in 2019, No. 14 Wisconsin in 2021 and No. 11 USC last season all resulted in Minnesota's crowd storming the field, and they kept that tradition going against Nebraska.
"It's a huge win for our program, but it is 1-0. That's where we keep our mindset. This team stayed really focused. The crowd storming is awesome," Fleck said. "It's so fun to watch the student population... I am glad we don't have a rule because I am just an advocate, I love it."
Storming the field after a big win is one of the biggest aspects that still differentiates college football from the professional game. It has become a polarizing topic among fans in recent years, but Friday's win is a memory that Minnesota's entire team and home crowd will have forever.
"I love watching our student body, who cheers the entire game, who makes a difference in the game, go down and create a moment and memory last in their brain and in their hearts forever. I love that, there's nothing better than that," Fleck continued.
As wins over ranked opponents become more common for Minnesota, storming the field will feel more out of place. Fleck revealed a conversation he had with star defensive back Koi Perich after the game, where he asked, "They're storming the field, but isn't that the expectation?"
"That's my guy, that's why he came here," Fleck told the media after the game.
Many people online disagreed with the Gophers' home crowd's decision to storm the field. Did a sixth straight win over a Nebraska team that was barely ranked deserve the same reaction as a win over No. 4 Penn State? Probably not, but that doesn't really matter. Life is too short to take yourself too seriously. Minnesota was a seven-point underdog, and they weren't expected to win. A field storm always has and always will be the right move.