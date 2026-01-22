The Gophers' 7-Year NFL Draft Streak Could be in Jeopardy This Spring

The 2026 NFL Draft is roughly 90 days away, but the pre-draft process is beginning to heat up with the Senior Bowl next week. Deven Eastern will be the only player representing the Gophers in Mobile, Alabama, and he might be their best chance of having a player drafted.

Minnesota has had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft every year since 2019. They've had a player selected within the first two rounds every year since 2020. Both of those streaks could be in jeopardy this spring.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released an updated big board with its top 419 players on Tuesday. Eastern is the only Gophers player listed at No. 335. Nflmockdraftdatabase.com's consensus big board ranks him as the 355th-best prospect in the class.

The Shakopee, Minn. native played a career-high 499 defensive snaps in 2025. He finished the year with 14 QB pressures, 38 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a 67.3 PFF grade. At 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Eastern looked like a player who deserves an NFL chance.

There will only be 257 players drafted in 2026, so Eastern will have to earn his way into that discussion. The Senior Bowl will be a huge week for him in terms of the pre-draft process, and then the next step will be earning an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. He is Minnesota's best chance of having a player hearing his name called.

Other potential pro Gophers

Le'Meke Brockington, WR

Jameson Geers, TE

Drew Biber, TE

Brockington's freakish athleticism, which landed him on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" before the 2025 college football season, could make him an intriguing draft prospect, but he probably lacks the production to get drafted. A tight-end-needy team could look at Geers or Biber, but they're both likely to sign undrafted free-agent (UDFA) contracts rather than get drafted.

Anthony Smith or Darius Taylor were probably Minnesota's best chances of having a first or second round pick in 2026, but they're both returning to the school in 2026. Someone might point towards their lack of NFL talent as a reason why they weren't able to take the next step as a program in 2025.

