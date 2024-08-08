What separates the 2024 Gophers defense from the past? Versatility
Defensive versatility continues to be a major talking point for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers this offseason. Between a deep defensive line and a uniquely talented secondary, it could be a much-improved unit under new coordinator Corey Hetherman.
Last week, Fleck mentioned redshirt sophomore Anthony Smith as a potential breakout player along the defensive line, due to his ability to play multiple positions. He thinks he isn't the only player with positional versatility and the unit as a whole gives them a lot of flexibility.
"I like our depth on the defensive line on how different each player is and the ability to move each player around to different positions, we haven't necessarily had that before," Fleck said. "Our nose guard can technically play five-technique in some downs and distances, as well as our five technique can come down to three-technique and do the same thing."
Veteran Jalen Logan-Redding might be the most versatile defensive lineman on the roster. Last season he played 52.4% of his snaps along the interior and the other 47.6% as a traditional end or outside linebacker.
The defensive line is not the only group with versatility for the Gophers. Defensive back Jack Henderson played 58.1% of his snaps last season as a slot cornerback, 31.3% in the box as a linebacker, and even 8.2% along the defensive line.
"We can take some linebackers and put them as edge rushers. We can take some safeties and put them down in the box as a linebacker in some packages," Fleck said. "We just have a lot of versatility on defense, that I don't know if we've had in the past."
A player like veteran defensive back Darius Green is another guy who can play all over the field. Last season he did 45.6% of his work from the slot, 33% as a free safety and 18.4% from the box.
Fleck and his defensive staff have put an emphasis versatility. After adding Jaxon Howard to the defensive line and Jai'Onte McMillan and Koi Perich to the secondary, they will be adaptable to just about any situation that a Big Ten offense will throw at them this season.