Where does Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class rank all-time under P.J. Fleck?
The dust has seemingly settled on early National Signing Day and the Gophers wound up signing 20 of their 22 verbal commitment in the 2025 class. Where does the class stack up compared to the previous eight cycles under P.J. Fleck?
I will be using 247Sports' rankings to compare each cycle, as I believe they have the most expansive recruiting coverage. This year's 2025 class ranks 51st nationally, which is Fleck's sixth-best class since taking over in 2017.
Gophers recruiting classes under Fleck (since 2017)
- 2024 (37)
- 2018 (38)
- 2020 (39)
- 2021 (39)
- 2019 (49)
- 2025 (51)
- 2022 (52)
- 2023 (53)
- 2017 (60)
After Fleck brought in his best high school recruiting class last offseason, they've taken a step back this year, falling all the way down to No. 51. Flips from running back Shane Marshall and safety Grant Grayton impacted the ranking, as it probably would've been in the 40s had both of them signed.
Minnesota had a great year recruiting in the 2024 offseason, adding elite-level talent like Koi Perich, Max Brosmer and Jaxon Howard. This has been objectively a down year for Minnesota recruiting at the high school level, but that doesn't mean the same as it did five years ago. There is now some pressure on Fleck and his staff to add some talent from the transfer portal.
Roster sizes at every FBS program must be shrunk to a max of 105 players next season, which has had a serious impact on roster-building strategies this offseason. Preferred walk-ons (PWOs) and scholarship players now count the same to roster limits.
The Gophers have a lot of talent on their roster to build off their 7-5 campaign in 2024, but retaining top players like Perich, Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith will be key.
Fleck and his staff have the opportunity to overcome a relatively down high school class, but it will have to come from the transfer portal, which officially opens on Dec. 9.