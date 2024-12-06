Will the Gophers try to lure Nebraska running back home to Minnesota?
The 2021 Mr. Football winner in Minnesota intends to enter the transfer portal and he could be an ideal fit with the Golden Gophers.
Emmett Johnson, a sophomore running back who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced his plan to enter the portal on Thursday. Minnesota has an immediate connection because he was named the top senior football player in Minnesota in 2021 at Academy of Holy Angels.
The Gophers did not offer him a scholarship out of high school, but Minnesota was loaded at running back at the time and the situation has changed significantly since then. Darius Taylor is the No. 1 running back set to return for his junior season in 2025, but with Jordan Nubin and Sieh Bangura entering the portal, the depth behind Taylor is thin.
Johnson rushed for 523 yards on 102 carries this season while adding 35 receptions for 262 yards. It was the most receptions by a Nebraska running back since 2007. He was especially good when he averaged 79.7 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per carry over the final three games of the regular season.
It's unclear if the Gophers have interest, but a Taylor and Johnson backfield would be dynamic.
At Academy of Holy Angels, Johnson rushed fore more than 2,500 yards and scored 42 touchdowns as a senior. In his high school career, he finished just shy of 5,000 rushing yards and nearly 6,000 all-purpose yards.
