Gophers' Day 1 Transfer Portal Haul Was a Home Run for the New Coaching Staff

The Division I men's hockey transfer portal officially opened for business on Monday, and new Gophers head coach Brett Larson might've hit things out of the park. Here's why.

A major criticism of the Gophers' previous coaching staff was a lack of adaptation to the new landscape of talent acquisition in college sports. Luca Di Pasquo (Michigan State) and Tanner Ludtke (Omaha) were their only Division I transfer additions last offseason, and they were one of the only major teams not to make a CHL splash. Larson's CHL splash could be on the way, but five incoming transfers on day one of the portal is a huge step in the right direction.

Minnesota didn't need to rebuild its roster, they needed to refine it. Let's rank their five transfer portal additions from Monday.

1. Evan Murr (D), Minnesota State

Murr is the most experienced of the Gophers' five additions. He earned CCHA Defenseman of the Year twice, most recently totaling 30 points (10 goals and 20 assists) last season in Mankato. Minnesota's blue line was probably its biggest weakness in 2025-26, and you could make an argument that Murr will be their best player at the position next season.

2. Austin Burnevik (F), St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State men's hockey freshman Austin Burnevik skates up the ice during an exhibition game Oct. 5 at home against Minnesota. The Huskies lost 5-1. | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burnevik led St. Cloud State with 28 points (13 goals and 15 assists) as a freshman in 2024-25. He backed that up with a 38-point season (20 goals and 18 assists) in 2025-26. With experience in Larson's system, you could make an argument that he deserves a place on Minnesota's first line at one of the winger positions next season.

3. Tanner Henricks (D), St. Cloud State

St. Cloud State hockey freshman Tanner Henricks shoots a shot that is tipped into the goal during the opening game of the season against St. Thomas on Oct. 4, 2025 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU lost 4-3. | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henricks dealt with injuries during his freshman season at St. Cloud State, which limited him to just 14 games. As a fourth-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024, there's a scenario where he's Minnesota's most talented addition from this bunch. He joins a now-loaded blue line for the Gophers in 2026-27, and he could have a breakout season in store.

4. Melvin Strahl (G), Michigan State

Veteran goaltender Nathan Airey was Minnesota's first departure to the transfer portal, and Strahl is a worthy replacement. He was a fifth-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023, and he began his college career as a relatively hyped-up prospect. After sitting behind the nation's best goalie last season, Trey Augustine, he will likely back up Di Pasquo in 2026-27. He's the type of addition that could seriously pay off in the long run.

5. Finn Loftus (D), St. Cloud State

The Gophers' final Monday addition came with likely their biggest loss. Top defenseman prospect Levi Harper seemingly decommitted from the program, while Loftus became the third St. Cloud State player expected to follow Larson to Minneapolis. After beginning his career at UMass, Loftus saw significant improvements with Larson last season. He will look to continue his development with the Gophers.