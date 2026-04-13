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Gophers Men’s Hockey Roster Tracker: Transfer Portal Commits, Departures, Targets

It will be a busy offseason of roster movement for new head coach Brett Larson.
Tony Liebert|
St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson speaks with the media at NCHC Media Day Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Xcel Energy Center. Media Day 2
St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson speaks with the media at NCHC Media Day Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Xcel Energy Center. Media Day 2 | Zach Dwyer, zdwyer@stcloudtimes.com, St. Cloud Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Division I men's hockey transfer portal officially opened on Monday, April 13. It's expected to be a busy offseason of roster movement for Gophers men's hockey head coach Brett Larson. Here's a live tracker of all the notable entries for Minnesota, commitments, targets and more.

Transfer portal departures

Player

Position

2025-26 stats

New school

Nathan Airey

Goaltender

3.39 GAA, .888 SV%

Jimmy Clark

Forward

4-12—16

Erik Pahlsson

Forward

5-9—14

Leo Gruba

Defenseman

2-5—7

August Falloon

Forward

0-1—1

Max Rud

Defenseman

1-1—2

Finn McLaughlin

Defenseman

0-1—1

Every Division I men's hockey team can have a maximum of 26 players on their roster. That means many of the players who enter the transfer portal are often asked to leave rather than do so by choice.

Gophers Additions

Player

Position

Age

2025-26 stats

Previous team (league)

Years of eligibility remaining

Christian Humphreys

Forward

20

27-58—85

Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

3

Axel Lofgren

Defenseman

20

10-23—33

Fargo Force (USHL)

4

Confirmed Gophers targets

Player

Position

Age

2025-26 stats

Previous team (league)

Tanner Henricks

Defenseman

19

3-3—6

St. Cloud State (NCAA)

Austin Burnevik

Forward

21

20-18—38

St. Cloud State (NCAA)

Tarin Smith

Defenseman

20

16-55—71

Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Melvin Strahl

Goaltender

21

2.27 GAA, .922 SV%

Michigan State (NCAA)

Evan Murr

Defenseman

23

10-20—30

MInnesota State (NCAA)

Potential incoming recruits

Player

Position

Age

Previous team (league)

Mace'o Phillips

Defenseman

19

Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

Jackson Nevers

Forward

20

Madison Capitols (USHL)

Gavin Katz

Forward

19

Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

Jacob Kvasnicka

Forward

18

Penticton Vees (WHL)

Carter Casey

Goaltender

18

Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Wyatt Cullen

Forward

17

U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

Brooks Cullen

Forward

19

Fargo Force (USHL)

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Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

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