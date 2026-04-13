Gophers Men’s Hockey Roster Tracker: Transfer Portal Commits, Departures, Targets
The Division I men's hockey transfer portal officially opened on Monday, April 13. It's expected to be a busy offseason of roster movement for Gophers men's hockey head coach Brett Larson. Here's a live tracker of all the notable entries for Minnesota, commitments, targets and more.
Transfer portal departures
Player
Position
2025-26 stats
New school
Nathan Airey
Goaltender
3.39 GAA, .888 SV%
Jimmy Clark
Forward
4-12—16
Erik Pahlsson
Forward
5-9—14
Leo Gruba
Defenseman
2-5—7
August Falloon
Forward
0-1—1
Max Rud
Defenseman
1-1—2
Finn McLaughlin
Defenseman
0-1—1
Every Division I men's hockey team can have a maximum of 26 players on their roster. That means many of the players who enter the transfer portal are often asked to leave rather than do so by choice.
Gophers Additions
Player
Position
Age
2025-26 stats
Previous team (league)
Years of eligibility remaining
Christian Humphreys
Forward
20
27-58—85
Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
3
Defenseman
20
10-23—33
Fargo Force (USHL)
4
Confirmed Gophers targets
Player
Position
Age
2025-26 stats
Previous team (league)
Tanner Henricks
Defenseman
19
3-3—6
St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Austin Burnevik
Forward
21
20-18—38
St. Cloud State (NCAA)
Tarin Smith
Defenseman
20
16-55—71
Everett Silvertips (WHL)
Melvin Strahl
Goaltender
21
2.27 GAA, .922 SV%
Michigan State (NCAA)
Evan Murr
Defenseman
23
10-20—30
MInnesota State (NCAA)
Potential incoming recruits
Player
Position
Age
Previous team (league)
Mace'o Phillips
Defenseman
19
Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Jackson Nevers
Forward
20
Madison Capitols (USHL)
Gavin Katz
Forward
19
Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
Jacob Kvasnicka
Forward
18
Penticton Vees (WHL)
Carter Casey
Goaltender
18
Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
Wyatt Cullen
Forward
17
U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)
Brooks Cullen
Forward
19
Fargo Force (USHL)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert