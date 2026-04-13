Gophers Men’s Hockey Roster Tracker: Transfer Portal Commits, Departures, Targets

The Division I men's hockey transfer portal officially opened on Monday, April 13. It's expected to be a busy offseason of roster movement for Gophers men's hockey head coach Brett Larson. Here's a live tracker of all the notable entries for Minnesota, commitments, targets and more.

Transfer portal departures

Player Position 2025-26 stats New school Nathan Airey Goaltender 3.39 GAA, .888 SV% Jimmy Clark Forward 4-12—16 Erik Pahlsson Forward 5-9—14 Leo Gruba Defenseman 2-5—7 August Falloon Forward 0-1—1 Max Rud Defenseman 1-1—2 Finn McLaughlin Defenseman 0-1—1

Every Division I men's hockey team can have a maximum of 26 players on their roster. That means many of the players who enter the transfer portal are often asked to leave rather than do so by choice.

Gophers Additions

Player Position Age 2025-26 stats Previous team (league) Years of eligibility remaining Christian Humphreys Forward 20 27-58—85 Kitchener Rangers (OHL) 3 Axel Lofgren Defenseman 20 10-23—33 Fargo Force (USHL) 4

Confirmed Gophers targets

Player Position Age 2025-26 stats Previous team (league) Tanner Henricks Defenseman 19 3-3—6 St. Cloud State (NCAA) Austin Burnevik Forward 21 20-18—38 St. Cloud State (NCAA) Tarin Smith Defenseman 20 16-55—71 Everett Silvertips (WHL) Melvin Strahl Goaltender 21 2.27 GAA, .922 SV% Michigan State (NCAA) Evan Murr Defenseman 23 10-20—30 MInnesota State (NCAA)

Potential incoming recruits