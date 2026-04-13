Gophers Hockey Adds Another Michigan State Transfer Goalie

Gophers men's hockey is bringing in a Michigan State transfer goalie for the second straight offseason. Melvin Strahl will provide some much-needed depth behind projected returner and No. 1 goalie Luca Di Pasuo in 2026-27.

COMMITMENT: Michigan State goaltender Melvin Strahl is transferring to Minnesota, according to multiple reports.



He had a .922 SV% in 3 games for the Spartans as a freshman. 2023 5th RD pick by the Blue Jackets. https://t.co/WQzAYPOz2b pic.twitter.com/4AXmMCLXkv — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 13, 2026

Michigan State's Trey Augustine has been one of the best goaltenders in college hockey since he began his career in 2023-24. Minnesota clearly likes what the Spartans have built in the goalie room. Di Pasquo played seven games in 2024-25 for Michigan State before playing 26 as the Gophers' primary goaltender last season. Strahl played three games for the Spartans in 2025-26, and he's now expected to back up Di Pasquo next season for Minnesota.

Hailing from Solleftea, Sweden, Strahl was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the 156th-overall pick. He played one season in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms in 2024-25, and he had a .903 SV% with a 2.42 GAA in 48 games.

Strahl made the jump to the NCAA last season, and he had a .922 SV% with a 2.27 GAA in three games. He recently turned 21, and he'll bring at least three years of college eligibility to Minnesota.

Di Paquo currently projects as Minnesota's top goaltender in 2025-26. Nathan Airey has entered the transfer portal, and 18-year-old prospect Carter Casey is committed to the program and playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. Strahl's addition means the Gophers won't have to rush his development, as it remains to be seen if he makes the NCAA jump next season.

Strahl was one of four transfer portal commitments for new Gophers head coach Brett Larson on Monday, joining Minnesota State's Evan Murr and St. Cloud State duo Austin Burnevik and Tanner Henricks. The new coaching staff acted fast with four additions, who can all contribute in a big way next season.