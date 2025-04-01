Gophers' Mike Koster signs pro contract with Wild's ECHL affiliate
Gophers men's hockey defenseman Mike Koster signed his first professional contract with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, the team announced on Tuesday. Koster is the latest among several Gophers players to sign land deals after the season.
Koster was a co-captain as a graduate student at the U this year and played in 40 total games, recording 20 points (4 goals, 16 assists) and 53 blocked shots. Koster played in 180 total games across five seasons with the Gophers, finishing his career with 89 points (18 goals, 71 assists). The Chaska, Minn., native made Big Ten All-Tournament Team in 2020-21.
The ECHL is one of the NHL's farm leagues alongside the AHL. The Heartlanders are affiliated with the Minnesota Wild.
Several Gophers players have made the leap to the pro ranks following a heartbreaking end to the season in the NCAA Tournament. In addition to Koster joining the Heartlanders, five other Gophers have signed entry-level NHL contracts. Jimmy Snuggerud inked a deal with the St. Louis Blues; Sam Rinzel and Oliver Moore signed deals with the Chicago Blackhawks; Matthew Wood signed with the Nashville Predators; and Connor Kurth joined the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Koster won't be joining them in the NHL as of yet, but perhaps he works his way through the Wild's farm system and finds himself taking the ice at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., in the not-too-distant future.