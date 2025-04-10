Ridder Arena hosting 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase
The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase will be coming to an arena near U.
USA Hockey announced Thursday the World Junior Summer Showcase will take place at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, home of the Gophers women's hockey team, from July 25-Aug. 2. The showcase features athletes from the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden who will be looking to make their respective teams for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships.
It's a week-long evaluation camp that will include 11 games between the four countries. Rosters have not yet been made available for the teams, but tickets are currently on sale on the University of Minnesota's athletic ticketing website here.
The summer showcase provides a good first look at players who could compete in the World Junior Championships, which also takes place in the Twin Cities. That event runs from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026, with games taking place at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the home of Gophers men's hockey, and Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., home of the Minnesota Wild.
Find the World Junior Summer Showcase schedule below. All games take place at Ridder Arena and all times Central.
World Junior Summer Showcase schedule
Day 1: Sunday, July 27
- USA White vs. Finland, 1 p.m.
- USA Blue vs. Sweden, 4:30 p.m.
Day 2: Monday, July 28
- Finland vs. USA Blue, 1 p.m.
- Sweden vs. USA White, 4:30 p.m.
Day 3: Tuesday, July 29
- Canada White vs. Canada Red, 4:30 p.m.
Day 4: Wednesday, July 30
- Sweden vs. USA, 1 p.m.
- Canada vs. Finland, 4:30 p.m.
Day 5: Friday, Aug. 1
- Canada vs. Sweden, 1 p.m.
- Finland vs. USA, 4:30 p.m.
Day 6: Saturday, Aug. 2
- Sweden vs. Finland, 1 p.m.
- USA vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m.