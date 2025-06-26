Kraken Acquire Veteran Forward in Pre-Draft Trade With Wild
The Seattle Kraken have made another splash ahead of the 2025 NHL draft, agreeing to add some forward depth in a deal with the Minnesota Wild.
The Kraken have acquired veteran center Frederick Gaudreau from the Wild in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, the No. 102 selection in this year's draft, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.
Gaudreau is in the midst of a five-year, $10.5 million contract. The 2025-26 campaign will be the third season of that deal, so Seattle acquires the 32-year-old with three years remaining on his contract at an annual rate of just $2.1 million.
Last season, Gaudreau appeared in all 82 games for the Wild and recorded 37 points, including 18 goals. He's had 37 or more points in three of the last four seasons.
After parting ways with the No. 102 pick, the Kraken now own just five draft picks, including one in the first round, two in the second round, a fifth-rounder and a seventh-rounder.
The 2025-26 season will be Gaudreau's ninth in the NHL. He's previously spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators in addition to the Wild.