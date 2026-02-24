3 Things to Monitor for Gophers Football as 2027 Recruiting Cycle Heats Up

The Gophers' 2026 high school recruiting cycle was one of their most successful in program history. Their sites have shifted to 2027, and they're busy. With official visits and offers going out every day, let's break down three storylines to follow.

Clarence Johnson Jr. is still without a Gophers offer

Johnson plays defensive end for Cretin-Derham Hall, and he's one of the best high school players in Minnesota. Rivals just updated its 2027 rankings, and he came in as a four-star prospect, and the No. 1 player in the state and No. 198 nationally. He attended the Gophers team camp last June, but he doesn't officially hold a scholarship offer. Things can move quickly, and it will be interesting to see whether Minnesota gets more involved in recruiting the 6-foot-4 edge rusher.

In-state outlook

The Gophers' success in keeping the top players from Minnesota home in the class of 2027 will likely determine their success in the cycle. Wayzata DL Eli Diane is already verbally committed. Shakopee's Blake Betton and Nehemiah Ombati, Lakeville South offensive lineman Joseph Hammer and Moorhead's Taye Reich, David Mack and Jett Feeney are all uncommitted and hold an offer from the Gophers. They obviously don't need to sign all of them, but it will be a huge storyline to follow.

Reich is announcing his commitment on Tuesday night, so he will be the next domino to fall. Signing every in-state recruit is obviously unrealistic, but it will be a huge storyline to follow.

Notable official visits scheduled

The Gophers already have nearly 20 recruits scheduled to take official visits for their annual summer splash recruiting event later this year. Some notable players include Justin Walley's younger brother Jordan Walley and three uncommitted four-star prospects.

There are plenty of dominoes to fall between now and early national signing day in December, but Michigan LB Bryce Kish, Iowa LB Tate Wallace and Michigan OT Jakari Lipsey are three early targets to monitor, who could dramatically change Minnesota's outlook for the class.