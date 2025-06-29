5 Gophers recruiting targets scheduled to announce commitment in July
Official visit season in the rearview, and Minnesota currently has 24 players verbally committed to its 2026 recruiting class. There are still plenty of uncommitted recruits waiting to make their verbal commitments. Five players who took official visits to Minnesota are scheduled to make their commitments in early July, and the Gophers are among all five's final choices.
Jayden McGregory, Iowa, DB (July 7)
- Finalists: Minnesota, Louisville, Missouri and Kansas
McGregory is a four-star recruit whom Minnesota has been recruiting for at least a year since his scholarship offer last July. He has been on campus three different times, but there has been a 247Sports crystal ball prediction connecting him to Missouri since June 11. The Gophers are not the favorites to land his commitment, but crazier things have happened.
Darion Jones, Nebraska, DB (July 4)
- Finalists: Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State and Iowa State
Jones was on campus for Minnesota's first Summer Splash weekend on May 30, but he also had stops at Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State and Iowa State. Iowa looks like the favorite with five different crystal ball predictions pointing him in that direction.
Mason Lewis, Arizona, CB (July 1)
- Finalists: Minnesota, California, Vanderbilt, Kansas State and Iowa
Lewis will be the first player to commit on this list, and he might have the highest chance of choosing the Gophers. Minnesota could use another cornerback alongside Justin Hopkins and Chance Payne in its 2026 class, and Lewis could be the perfect candidate.
Freddie Wilson, Florida, DL (July 6)
- Finalists: Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Miami (FL)
Wilson is another player who will likely be heading elsewhere, but he took an official visit to Minnesota and he will make his final decision on July 6 between Georgia Tech, Miami (FL) and the Gophers. It seems unlikely that he will be heading to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Tristen Hill, Georgia, DB (July 2)
- Finalists: Minnesota, NC State, Duke, Louisville, USF
Hill took an offical visit to Minnesota on May 30, but it also seems unlikely he commits to the Gophers. Jordan Lampkins and Trason Richardson are both safeties committed to Minnesota's 2026 class, and it seems highly doubtful that Hill will join them.