Analyst claims Gophers are 'punching well above their weight on the recruiting trail'
We are still nearly seven months away from early National Signing Day for the 2026 high school recruiting class, but Minnesota has gotten off to a great start in the cycle. According to 247Sports, its class currently ranks 24th overall in the country, which would easily be the highest-ranking in program history.
Former Gophers QB Clint Brewster is now an analyst and prospect evaluator for CBS Sports and 247Sports. On Monday, he posted on X that Minnesota is one of eight programs, "punching well above their weight on the recruiting trail."
A top 25 class is punching well above Minnesota's weight, but under P.J. Fleck, they've historically preferred to get a lot of their work done early. The Gophers currently have 10 verbal commitments, compared to programs like Alabama and Michigan, which only have five and six, respectively. Those numbers will change, which will naturally bump Minnesota down.
With that being said, there's still no reason to discredit what Minnesota has done. It has three four-star recruits verbally committed to its 2026 class, and a handful more will be on campus for official visits within the next month. If the Gophers are able to land commitments from players such as Roman Voss, Pierce Petersohn or Jayden McGregory, their class could wind up being one of their best under Fleck.
Top in-state four-star recruits Andrew Trout and Howie Johnson have given Minnesota a strong foundation to build its class around. The next month will go a long way in telling whether or not their 2026 class will remain well above their weight.
The Gophers' annual Summer Splash recruiting event will kick off next weekend with more than 20 recruits on campus for official visits. They will have one weekend off, then another group of nearly 20 prospects will be on campus the week of June 13-15.