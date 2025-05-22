Gophers lose 2026 defensive back recruiting target to Big Ten foe
Columbus, Ohio 2026 safety Gabe Davis-Ray was originially scheduled to take an official visit to Minneosta next month, but that now seems unlikely after he verbally committed to Northwestern on Wednesday.
In April, Davis-Ray scheduled an official visit with the Gophers during their annual Summer Splash event, but their recruitment slowly cooled off. He received offers from Purdue and Stanford, and he took an official visit to Northwestern on May 9, before committing less than two weeks later.
Davis-Ray is a three-star recruit and he ranks outside the top 1,100 prospects in the class of 2026 on the latest 247Sports Composite. Four-star safety recruits Jayden McGregory and Messiah Tilson will be on campus for their official visit with the next month, as well as three-star Jamarcus Jones. All three players now become an even higher priority with Davis-Ray off the board.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- OT Malachi Joyner
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DE PJ Takitaki (June 13-15)
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)