Gophers lose 2026 defensive back recruiting target to Big Ten foe

Minnesota's focus will shift elsewhere at safety in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Tony Liebert

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Columbus, Ohio 2026 safety Gabe Davis-Ray was originially scheduled to take an official visit to Minneosta next month, but that now seems unlikely after he verbally committed to Northwestern on Wednesday.

In April, Davis-Ray scheduled an official visit with the Gophers during their annual Summer Splash event, but their recruitment slowly cooled off. He received offers from Purdue and Stanford, and he took an official visit to Northwestern on May 9, before committing less than two weeks later.

Davis-Ray is a three-star recruit and he ranks outside the top 1,100 prospects in the class of 2026 on the latest 247Sports Composite. Four-star safety recruits Jayden McGregory and Messiah Tilson will be on campus for their official visit with the next month, as well as three-star Jamarcus Jones. All three players now become an even higher priority with Davis-Ray off the board.

