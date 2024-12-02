Ex-Gophers WR makes pitch for Wisconsin transfer to 'come on over' to Minnesota
It's officially transfer portal season. Wisconsin defensive back Amare Snowden announced his intentions to enter his name into the portal on Dec. 1, and a Gophers legend has made a recruiting pitch for him to come to Minnesota.
Minnesota's third all-time leading receiver Ron Johnson posted on X, "If the offer is there… you know the move nephew…
@amare_snowden
come on over to Safety U…
Jack Henderson is graduating so there is a spot opening up."
With veterans Justin Walley, Ethan Robinson and Henderson all graduating, Minnesota has a clear need at the cornerback position this offseason. They had serious interest in Snowden as a high school recruit in the 2023 cycle, so making a run at the former four-star prospect as a transfer is not out of the realm of possibilities.
Snowden came out of high school as an outside cornerback and his three collegiate snaps came at that position, but Johnson claims that he might be best suited better at the nickel position or even safety based on his post.
"So Joel, between you & me who do you think knows what defense will best suit his skill set?
At 6’4” 210lbs he can easily step into a nickel role," he responded to an account on X, saying that he was a cornerback. "Like my cousin Makari Paige at Michigan it’s a similar body type & skill set. Covering from the slot as a nickel safety & cov CB."
There has been zero confirmed interest between Minnesota and Snowden since he announced his plans to enter the portal on Sunday, but it's a move that could make sense for both parties. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, he would have three seasons of eligibility remaining.