Gophers' 4-star basketball target from Hopkins puts up big numbers in football debut
The Gophers are heavily involved in the recruitment of Hopkins High School junior athlete Jayden Moore... for basketball. But, after his season debut on the gridiron, they might want to consider paying some attention to his skills on the football field.
ESPN ranks Moore as the No. 55 basketball recruit in the country in the class of 2026. He holds other top offers from Illinois, Baylor and West Virginia. Last Friday night, he returned to the football field for the first time in three years and he had a huge game.
Moore, who lists himseld at 6-foot and 175 pounds, lines up as a wide receiver for Hopkins. He finished his varsity debut with eight catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. The Royals fell to Shakopee 58-35, but Moore put up big numbers and wound up tagging Ohio State, Baylor and a Gophers fan site in a post on X.
Last year as a sophomore on the hardwood, Moore recorded seven triple-doubles, highlighted by a performance against St. Michael-Albertville where he scored 32 points to go along with 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Ultimately, top Minnesota prep basketball stars like Jalen Suggs, Daniel Freitag and Tre Holloman all showcased potential on the football field before sticking with hoops. But with two years of high school to go, who knows what's in store for Moore.
Side note: The quarterback who threw Moore the touchdown pass was his younger brother, Tre Moore, who is a freshman at Hopkins High School. Tre Moore saw action on the varsity basketball team as an eighth-grader last year.