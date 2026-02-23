Gophers First to Schedule Official Visit With Elite 4-Star Iowa Linebacker

Regina High School lineabcker Tate Wallace is viewed as one of the top players from Iowa in the class of 2027. He revealed on Sunday night that he will be taking an official visit to Minnesota later this year from May 29 to May 31.

"Locked in OV 🔒," he posted on X.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 226 pounds, Wallace is a rated as a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He's No. 335 player in the country, the No. 26 linebacker and No. 3 player in Iowa. He played in this year's Navy All-American Bowl after a junior season with 49.5 tackles, 18 TFLs and 8.5 sacks. He also caught 40 passes for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns at tight end.

Wallace also holds notable top offers from Tennessee, Iowa and West Virginia among others. The Gophers identified him early in the process, as he was on campus for the first time as a sophomore for an unofficial visit for the Penn State game in 2024. He earned a scholarship later that May, and he was back on campus the following month for a school camp in June, 2024.

Wallace was back on campus for an unofficial visit for the Purdue game last season on Oct. 11. He has also been to Iowa and Tennesse for unofficial visits throughout the process, but Minnesota is his first scheduled official visit.

Minnesota continues to build out its list of official visits for its annual summer splash recruiting event later this year. The list continues to grow everyday, and Wallace is one of the most notable.

Other confirmed 2027 official visits

Note: * = verbally committed to Minnesota

First weekend: May 29 to May 31

Second weekend: June 12 to June 14