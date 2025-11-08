Gophers football adds commitment from intriguing JUCO defensive lineman
Defensive lineman KJ Henson became the second player from Hutchinson Community College to verbally commit to Minnesota this week, joining his teammate, MJ Graham, from Friday.
"#rowtheboat After a great OV I’m blessed and excited to say I will be 100% committing to the University of Minnesota 🟡🟡‼️@GopherFootball Thank you all," he posted on X on Saturday.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 289 pounds, Henson is the 25th-best junior college (JUCO) player in the class of 2026, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Kansas State, Purdue and Kansas, among others.
Henson played prep football at Old Mill High School in Millersville, Maryland, and he's from a nearby town called Glen Burnie. He was very under-recruited, so he opted for the JUCO route at Kansas powerhouse program Hutchinson. In seven games this season, he has 32 total tackles, six TFLs and five sacks.
The Hutchinson C.C. website listed him as a defensive end, but his size would give him the versatility to play inside if needed. Diego Pavia's ongoing lawsuit with the NCAA has created some confusion about how years spent at a JUCO impact your college eligibility, but this year, most players were given an extra year. Ultimately, Henson has at least two years of NCAA eligibility, and obviously up to four.
Minnesota's defensive line has found its stride with Anthony Smith, Jaxon Howard and Karter Menz performing at a high level over the last few weeks. They could be losing a lot of production on the inside with Jalen Logan-Redding and Deven Eastern graduating after the season. Henson might not be a day one starter, but he will provide another talented body for the Gophers to use on the defensive line as soon as next season.