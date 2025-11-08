Gophers football adds commitment from intriguing JUCO defensive lineman

BREAKING: Hutchinson C.C. DE KJ Henson (@_KJhenson) has verbally committed to Minnesota after an official visit this week.



Listed at 6-foot-3, 289 pounds, he has 32 total tackles, 5 sacks and 6 TFLs this season. Held other top offers from Kansas St, Colorado St and North Texas.