Gophers football lands commitment from highly-touted JUCO safety
Hutchinson Community College safety Michael "MJ" Graham Jr. has verbally committed to Minnesota following an official visit with the program.
"#rowtheboat #safetyU I’m 100% committing to the University Of Minnesota #SkiUMah Thank you," he posted on X on Friday.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Graham played high school football at Westmoore in Oklahoma City before going the junior college (JUCO) route. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2024, and held offers from Houston, Tulsa and Central Oklahoma before joining Kansas powerhouse Hutchinson C.C.
He is a sophomore this season with the Blue Dragons, and he has played nine total games. Graham has compiled 28 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs, one sack and six interceptions. He picked up notable offers from Michigan State, Kansas State and West Virginia, among others, before settling on Minnesota. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 25th-overall player in the class, and the third-best safety.
Diego Pavia's ongoing lawsuit with the NCAA has created some confusion about how years spent at a JUCO impact your college eligibility, but this year, most players were given an extra year. Ultimately, Graham has at least two years of NCAA eligibility, and obviously up to four.
Minnesota will be losing some depth in the secondary with versatile defensive backs Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan both out of eligibility after the season. Graham would immediately become a candidate to fill either of their roles, as it seems likely starting safeties Kerry Brown and Koi Perich return.
Graham was one of three Hutchinson C.C. players on official visits with Minnesota this week, along with wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr. and defensive lineman KJ Graham. The Gophers have clearly made it a goal to attack the JUCO ranks this cycle and Graham is the first domino to fall.