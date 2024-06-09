Gophers gain two more commitments after 'Summer Splash' weekend
The commitments just keep coming for the Gophers football team.
After already receiving a pair of commitments to its 2025 class earlier Sunday morning, Minnesota received another pair with three-star recruits Naiim Parrish and Nathan Cleveland announcing their commitments to the U on social media later Sunday morning.
Parrish is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound defensive back from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, N.J. Parrish is the No. 19-ranked recruit in New Jersey’s 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
He announced his commitment following a visit to the U on Saturday.
The Gophers hosted several recruits Saturday for a “Summer Splash” recruiting weekend. It's the first of two consecutive weekends in which the U will host "Summer Splash" recruiting events.
“After an amazing weekend at The University of Minnesota, I’ve decided to join the #GopherNation family and make them my new home,” Parrish posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I’m 100% committed. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and family for the support on this journey.”
Parrish fielded offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Cleveland is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker out of Hoffman Estates High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill. Cleveland is the No. 36-ranked recruit in Illinois’ 2025 class and also committed following Saturday’s visit for the “Summer Splash” weekend.
Cleveland held other offers from Air Force, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Kansas State, Kent State, New Hampshire, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota State, Western Illinois and Western Michigan.