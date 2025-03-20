Gophers land commitment from 2026 Arizona WR Rico Blassingame
Three-star Tolleson, Ariz. wide receiver Rico Blassingame verbally committed to the Gophers on Thursday afternoon. He is Minnesota's fifth commitment in the class of 2026.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Blassingame had a productive junior season at Tolleson Union, which competes at the highest level of Arizona high school football. He recorded 53 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns.
He holds more than 20 other offers from notable schools such as Texas A&M, Wisconsin and North Carolina. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 894th-best player in the country, the 142nd-best wide receiver and the No. 12 player in Arizona.
Minnesota has been very active in Blassingame's recruitment after offering him on May 14 last spring. He took a junior day visit on Feb. 1 and he's scheduled to be back on campus for an official visit on May 30 for their annual Summer Splash event.
His size raises some questions about contributing early in his college career, but he has tantalizing long-term potential. Minnesota has a great track record of developing high school receivers and Blassingame has all of the traits you want to see.
He becomes the fifth recruit verbally committed to Minnesota's 2026 class and the first receiver. He's another impressive pickup for P.J. Fleck and his staff before the cycle continues to heat up.
2026 recruting class (5 verbal commits):
- Andrew Trout, OT (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
