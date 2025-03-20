All Gophers

Gophers land commitment from 2026 Arizona WR Rico Blassingame

Blassingame is the first skill position player to commit to Minnesota's 2026 class.

Tony Liebert

Tolleson wide receiver Rico Blassingame makes a catch during a game at the Gotta Believe Athletic Club's 7 on 7 football tournament at the Scottsdale Sports Complex on May 27, 2023, in Scottsdale.
Tolleson wide receiver Rico Blassingame makes a catch during a game at the Gotta Believe Athletic Club's 7 on 7 football tournament at the Scottsdale Sports Complex on May 27, 2023, in Scottsdale. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Three-star Tolleson, Ariz. wide receiver Rico Blassingame verbally committed to the Gophers on Thursday afternoon. He is Minnesota's fifth commitment in the class of 2026.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Blassingame had a productive junior season at Tolleson Union, which competes at the highest level of Arizona high school football. He recorded 53 receptions for 690 yards and five touchdowns.

He holds more than 20 other offers from notable schools such as Texas A&M, Wisconsin and North Carolina. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 894th-best player in the country, the 142nd-best wide receiver and the No. 12 player in Arizona.

Minnesota has been very active in Blassingame's recruitment after offering him on May 14 last spring. He took a junior day visit on Feb. 1 and he's scheduled to be back on campus for an official visit on May 30 for their annual Summer Splash event.

His size raises some questions about contributing early in his college career, but he has tantalizing long-term potential. Minnesota has a great track record of developing high school receivers and Blassingame has all of the traits you want to see.

He becomes the fifth recruit verbally committed to Minnesota's 2026 class and the first receiver. He's another impressive pickup for P.J. Fleck and his staff before the cycle continues to heat up.

2026 recruting class (5 verbal commits):

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

