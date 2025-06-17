Gophers showing recruting interest in Cooper DeJean's younger brother
Recruiting officially began for the class of 2027 on Sunday, and the Gophers were among a handful of schools to reach out to four-star wide receiver Jaxx DeJean, the younger brother of former Iowa punt returner Cooper DeJean.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, DeJean is a four-star recruit and currently ranked as the 249th-best player in the class of 2027, according to the latest 247Sports Composite. The Gophers have yet to officially offer him a scholarship, but he holds offers from Iowa, Michigan, Kansas State, UNLV and UAB.
He has posted on social media about multiple camp invites from the Gophers, as well as a Junior Day invite in the Spring. Iowa insider Eliot Clough even confirmed Minnesota reached out to DeJean on Monday.
DeJean's older brother Cooper was notably involved in a controversial play during his final college season, when he had an invalid fair catch signal against the Gophers, which wiped away a potential game-winning touchdown. He went on to be drafted 40th overall by the Eagles in 2024.
It would be fascinating to be a fly on the wall for the discussions Jaxx DeJean has had with the Gophers staff. It's still incredibly early for the 2027 cycle, but it's safe to assume that Minnesota has a strong interest in recruiting DeJean. He currently projects as one of the top wide receivers in the class, so they will have a lot of competition.