Jayden McGregory commits to Lousiville, are the Gophers done adding to 2026 class?
One of the top 2026 recruits from Iowa, Jayden McGregory, finally made a college decision when he verbally committed to Louisville on Monday. He was a player Minnesota recruited hard with four different stops on campus, culminating with an official visit on May 30, but he is now pledged to the Cardinals.
When Minnesota added verbal commitments from Boilingbrook, Illinois, safety Jordan Lampkins and Rasharon, Texas, safety Trason Richardson, it seemed like a sign they probably had an idea where McGregory was heading.
McGregory committing to Louisville is not the end of the world for the Gophers' 2026 class, as P.J. Fleck and the staff have crafted one of their best recruiting classes ever up to this point in the cycle. With 24 verbal commitments, the class currently ranks as the 24th-best in the country according to 247Sports.
Official visit season is now in the rearview, and there is no significant Gophers target currently uncommitted, so are they done adding to their 2026 class? In the short term, that seems likely. But they did add a few players late in last year's cycle with OT Kaveon Lee on November 30, and RB Xavier Ford even later on February 5.
The next significant date on the calendar is early National Signing Day, which will be on Wednesday, December 2. There will likely be players who decommit or flip between now and then. There always is, for almost every program in the country.
Between Roman Voss, Justin Hopkins, Andrew Trout, Howie Johnson and Ryan Estrada, Minnesota has five 2026 recruits who are ranked as four-stars by at least one publication committed to its class. McGregory would've been the cherry on top, but their class is in a great spot as we leave the busy season of high school recruiting.