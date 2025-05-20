All Gophers

Gophers schedule official visit with No. 1 DT in Michigan, the self-proclaimed 'Boogeyman'

Minnesota will have the best defensive tackle from Michigan on campus next month.

Nov 24, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
West Bloomfield, Michigan, 2026 defensive tackle Jeremiah Benson withdrew his commitment to Northern Illinois last weekend, and his situation appears to be moving quickly as the Gophers offered him a scholarship on Monday and he already has a visit to Minnesota scheduled for the end of the month.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Benson is quickly rising up the recruiting rankings. He verbally committed to Northern Illinois on Feb. 20, but he has since scheduled official visits with Fresno State and Charlotte, both of which will come before his stop in Minnesota.

The Gophers already have four-star defensive tackle Howie Johnson verbally committed to their class, but Benson is now their top uncommitted priority at the position in the 2026 cycle. Freddie Wilson was a player that they were recruiting hard in the winter, but they've seemingly cooled off on him since.

