Gophers schedule official visit with No. 1 DT in Michigan, the self-proclaimed 'Boogeyman'
West Bloomfield, Michigan, 2026 defensive tackle Jeremiah Benson withdrew his commitment to Northern Illinois last weekend, and his situation appears to be moving quickly as the Gophers offered him a scholarship on Monday and he already has a visit to Minnesota scheduled for the end of the month.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Benson is quickly rising up the recruiting rankings. He verbally committed to Northern Illinois on Feb. 20, but he has since scheduled official visits with Fresno State and Charlotte, both of which will come before his stop in Minnesota.
Recruiting thoughts: Gophers are on the verge of a great 2026 class
The Gophers already have four-star defensive tackle Howie Johnson verbally committed to their class, but Benson is now their top uncommitted priority at the position in the 2026 cycle. Freddie Wilson was a player that they were recruiting hard in the winter, but they've seemingly cooled off on him since.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)