No. 1 JUCO WR decommits from Minnesota 16 days after original commitment
Hutchinson Community College wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr. has decommitted from Minnesota, only 16 days after his original commitment.
"After thoughtful consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota. I want to sincerely thank Coach Fleck, the entire coaching staff, and the Minnesota program for their belief in me and the opportunity they have extended," he posted on X on Tuesday.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Salley quite the junior college (JUCO) prospect. He's ranked as the No. 7 JUCO recruit in the entire country, and the No. 1 overall wide receiver, according to 247Sports.
Salley was one of three Hutchinson C.C. players to commit to Minnesota in early November, alongside defensive back MJ Henry and defensive lineman KJ Henson. He originally chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Illinois, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, among others, and he'll now look elsewhere.
There could be numerous reasons why Salley reopened his recruitment. But Minnesota is expected to add four wide receivers on early national signing day next week. Quayd Hendryx recently flipped his verbal commitment from UConn to Minnesota, and he'll be joined by Rico Blassingame, Hayden Moore and Braiden Stevens.