Gophers add a weapon to 2026 class by flipping 3-star WR from New Jersey
The Gophers have another weapon in their 2026 recruiting class. They've flipped three-star New Jersey wide receiver Quayd Hendryx, who was previously committed to UConn. The Winslow Township star from Atco, NJ announced his decision on Saturday.
The Gophers extended an offer to Hendryx earlier this month.
Hendryx is listed at 5'11" and 175 pounds. 247 Sports' composite rankings have him as the 766th overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 108 wide receiver, and the 14th-best player in the state of New Jersey. He's also received offers from Nebraska, West Virginia, Syracuse, and several Group of Five or FCS programs.
In addition to excelling on the football field, Hendryx is also a standout guard on the basketball court and a prolific sprinter on the track. Per his X bio, he's won state championships in both 100 and 200 meters.
The Gophers have a loaded 2026 class that features 31 commits, highlight by in-state four-star recruits Howie Johnson and Roman Voss. Per 247 Sports' rankings, Hendryx is now the ninth-best recruit in the class and the second-best wide receiver, behind four-star Arizona native Rico Blassingame.
P.J. Fleck and company have also been trying to flip four-star Tulane commit receiver Trez Davis.
Minnesota's current wide receiver room includes a couple contributors (Le'Meke Brockington and Logan Loya) who are out of eligibility after this year. Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy can return, and the Gophers also have several intriguing younger players, including Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman — who caught a 52-yard pass against Northwestern on Saturday — and Florida native Bradley Martino, who was the highest-rated recruit in Minnesota's 2025 class.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 31 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Quayd Hendryx, WR (Atco, NJ)
- Derrick Salley Jr, WR (Hutchinson, KS)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- KJ Henson, DL (Hutchinson, KS)
- Micheal Graham Jr, S (Hutchinson, KS)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)
- Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)